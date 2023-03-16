Plea filed in HC against Maharashtra state govt employees' strike

The state government employees declared an indefinite strike from March 14, seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme that was scrapped in 2005

Bombay High Court. File Pic

An application has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking immediate withdrawal of the ongoing strike of the Maharashtra state government employees, saying it has hit patients and students. It could come up for hearing on Friday.

The state government employees declared an indefinite strike from March 14, seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme that was scrapped in 2005.

The application, filed by advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, said the strike has affected health services at government-run hospitals and education in schools and colleges.

Patients in government hospitals are suffering due to the agitation, it said.

Sadavarte claimed that the strike overlapped with the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

"Not getting the treatment well in time and postponement of surgeries due to the strike is against Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the plea said.

It added that while the petitioner was not against the rights of the employees, going on strikes affects common citizens and students.

Sadavarte submitted in the application that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the government would set up a committee to look into the demand.

The application said the government employees went on an "illegal strike" without looking into the "positive/affirmative steps" taken to look into the demand.

"Due to this, services in hospitals, educational institutes, government establishments, tax offices and even district collector offices have completely shut," the plea stated.

Sadavarte also claimed that the strike was in violation of the provisions of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, 2023 (MESMA).

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala is likely to hear the plea on Friday.

