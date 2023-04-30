PM Modi changed world's perception towards India: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais

Bais was addressing a gathering after the live broadcast of the 100th episode of PM Modi's radio address 'Mann ki Baat' at a programme held in the Raj Bhavan which was attended by various Padma awardees and film artists

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais. File Pic

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Sunday said like Swami Vivekanand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the perception of the world towards India.

Bais was addressing a gathering after the live broadcast of the 100th episode of PM Modi's radio address 'Mann ki Baat' at a programme held in the Raj Bhavan which was attended by various Padma awardees and film artists.

Padma awardees Popatrao Pawar, Milind Kamble, Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Keiki Mehta and others mentioned in various episodes of 'Mann ki Baat' were present on the occasion.

The film industry was represented by actors Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Shailesh Lodha, Prasad Oak, noted singers Anuradha Paudwal, Sonu Nigam, filmmakers Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said, "Like Swami Vivekanand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has through his 'Mann Ki Baat' address changed the perception of the world towards India."

The people of India now feel proud of saying they are Indians, Bais said.

He said the "100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' is a grand beginning of the celebration of the century of India's independence, India@2047."

In the 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Modi said the broadcast filled the "emptiness" he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

The milestone broadcast was an occasion for Modi to walk down the memory lane as he asserted that it was not merely a programme but a matter of faith and spiritual journey for him.

"Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people," he said and added he was filled with emotions at the thousands of letters he received from listeners on the occasion of its 100th episode.

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the "mann ki baat" of crores of Indians and an expression of their feelings.

