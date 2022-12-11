Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2022 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district covering a distance of 520 km

PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Nagpur-Mumbai 'Samruddhi Expressway'

The length of the total project, officially named as 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg', will be 701 km


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai 'Samruddhi Expressway', reported news agency PTI.


The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district covering a distance of 520 km.



The length of the total project, officially named as 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg', will be 701 km.


The project is the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was conceptualised when he was the chief minister in 2015. Once completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated Phase-I of the Nagpur Metro rail project and took a ride in the train. He also laid the foundation stone of Phase-II of the metro project in the city.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project, takes train ride

The prime minister took a ride in the metro rail between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations. Before boarding the train, he visited an exhibition on the project at the Zero Mile station.

There are 36 stations under Phase-I of the project, which covers a distance of 40 km. This project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore, officials told PTI.

Phase-II of the project will be developed at more than Rs 6,700 crore. It will have 32 stations and cover a distance of 43.8 km, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)



