PM Modi, Amit Shah, others condole Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, passed away at the age of 62 on Sunday
PM Modi with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. File pic
Tributes have been pouring in from around the country to billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who died on Sunday aged 62.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022
Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022
End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street , #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 14, 2022
Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti ð pic.twitter.com/3OrVSzU2Ty
Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022