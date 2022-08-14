Breaking News
Saare jahan se accha polyester hamara
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena’s rebel faction gets first shakha in Mankhurd
Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator, can talk; accused pleads 'not guilty'
Billionaire investor and Akasa Air owner Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away
Former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, Anshu Jain passes away at 59
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > PM Modi Amit Shah others condole Rakesh Jhunjhunwalas death

PM Modi, Amit Shah, others condole Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death

Updated on: 14 August,2022 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, passed away at the age of 62 on Sunday

PM Modi, Amit Shah, others condole Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death

PM Modi with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. File pic


Tributes have been pouring in from around the country to billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who died on Sunday aged 62.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Cricket Virendar Sehwag expresses his grief on Twitter as he wrote, “End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street , #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.” 
Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's own Warren Buffet passed away at the age of 62. He was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last today in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, as per the hospital sources. Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960.
 
He grew up in Mumbai. After graduating from Sydenham College in 1985, he enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and married Rekha Jhunjunwala, who is also a stock market investor.
 
Jhunjhunwala ran a privately-owned stock trading firm called RARE Enterprises. He was also the owner of India's newest airline Akasa Air which took off in Indian skies earlier this month.A lot of people questioned why he planned to start an airline when aviation was not doing well, to which he replied, "I say I'm prepared for failure. He was always bullish about India's stock market and whatever stocks he purchased mostly turned into a multibagger.

national news mumbai news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK