Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Jan 12: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12, the ANI reported.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project consists of an approximately 22 km long 6-tier (3+3-lane, 2 emergency lane) bridge connecting Sewri in Mumbai city and Navi Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The link will feature interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle on National Highway 4B at the Navi Mumbai.

The project-affected persons have been rehabilitated and the fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by the implementation of the project have been compensated in accordance with government policies, as per the ANI.

In September, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has said that the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project was nearing completion, with 96.60 per cent of the civil work done.

The MTHL is a groundbreaking sea bridge spanning 22 kilometers, connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, and it represents a significant infrastructure development in the region.

The MMRDA had earlier said that Dr. Mukherjee had conducted a thorough inspection of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project progress and held a productive meeting with stakeholders. He expressed satisfaction with the project's current status and stated that it is on track for completion.

"As part of the project, a total of 1,212 lighting poles will be installed, with approximately 20 per cent already in place. These poles are equipped with a Central Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) and have been specifically designed to withstand the challenges of being situated in the deep sea. Notable features of these poles include their suitability for saline environments, corrosion-free polyurethane coating, galvanization to prevent rust and prolong lifespan, structural design to withstand high wind velocities, and uniform illumination throughout the bridge. Additionally, the street lighting poles will be equipped with a Lightning Protection System to safeguard against potential damage caused by lightning," the Commissioner of MMRDA had earlier said.

The MMRDA had said that the MTHL project is being implemented in three packages for civil works, with package 4 focusing specifically on the intelligent Transport System (ITS), Automated Toll collection system, and electrical works. The bridge itself showcases the utilization of Orthotropic steel deck (OSD) spans, ranging from 65m to 180m in length - a pioneering application in India.

(with ANI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!