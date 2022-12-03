×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Government to audit 10 per cent institutes overseen by FRA
Mumbai: Vikhroli connector to suffer another delay due to space crunch
Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab used Chinese chopper, reveals narco test
Mumbai: Western Railway records rise in suicides on tracks

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11

Updated on: 03 December,2022 04:23 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

PM Modi will inaugurate the completed stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi, while the remaining stretch of the expressway will be finished in the next six months, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway here on December 11, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.


The prime minister will inaugurate the completed stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi, while the remaining stretch of the expressway will be finished in the next six months, he said.



The 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg' is a six-lane access-controlled highway. It is the second expressway in the state after Mumbai-Pune Expressway.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Fix criteria for appointment of governors, demands Uddhav Thackeray

"It is a matter of joy and pride for us that PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. He will inaugurate the 500-km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi, which has been completed, and the remaining stretch will be completed in six months," the deputy chief minister said.

A new economic corridor will come up on the expressway route, and 14 districts will be integrated and connected to the port through this expressway, he said.

"I feel that this expressway will bring 'samruddhi' (prosperity) to Vidarbha, Marathwada and the entire Maharashtra," Fadnavis added.

The 701-km long expressway, built at the cost of Rs 49,250 crore, passes through 392 villages spread over 11 districts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will Raj Thackeray`s MNS join hands with BJP ahead of BMC elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra narendra modi devendra fadnavis mumbai nagpur news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK