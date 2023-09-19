PM's decision always in national interest, will support it: CM Shinde amid Women's Reservation Bill buzz

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Tuesday said the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be welcomed once it is taken officially, amid speculation that the women's reservation bill may be tabled in Parliament

File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Tuesday said the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be welcomed once it is taken officially, amid speculation that the women's reservation bill may be tabled in Parliament.

"Whatever decision the Prime Minister takes, it is in the interest of the country. We will welcome the decision once it is taken officially. Let it happen first," Shinde told reporters after the installation of the Lord Ganesh idol at his official residence Varsha in Mumbai.

The chief minister said his government goes out of its way and at times tweaks rules to help farmers.

"Farmers who lost their crops due to any natural calamity have been given more assistance than the prescribed one in the government rules. We, at times, broke or bent rules to give (financial) assistance to farmers.

"Earlier, aid used to be given to farmers having less than two hectares of land. We increased the limit to three hectares,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi welcomed the Women's Reservation Bill and said, more clarity is needed on the bill.

"Once the bill is presented in the Parliament, we will get to know in which form it has been brought up. For now, there is only source-based information. I hope that this bill is passed as soon as possible. I hope that this bill will empower all the women out there," she told ANI.

"Being a woman, I would say that the biggest problem women face is that of 'character assassination'. I hope that this bill will wipe away such a mentality. The male-dominated society should remember that women too are a part of it," she said, adding, "I believe that this bill should be implemented soon. Women should be elected in the 2024 general assembly election, and they should play roles in the development of the country."

