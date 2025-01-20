MGL has informed customers of a temporary disruption in PNG supply in Kandivali West areas due to maintenance work on the pipeline network, effective from 11 AM on 20 January 2025.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced that due to scheduled maintenance work on its pipeline network, the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will be temporarily interrupted in several areas of Kandivali West. The maintenance work is set to impact the following locations: Goregaon Link Road, Gorai Road, Kranti Park Road, Kora Kendra Road, Shimpoli Road, Padma Nagar Road, and surrounding areas.

The interruption is expected to commence at 11 AM on 20 January 2025 and is anticipated to last until 6 PM on the same day. MGL has assured customers that efforts will be made to restore the gas supply as quickly as possible, and the disruption is expected to be resolved by the specified time.

Customers residing in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly, and MGL apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

For customers whose gas supply is not impacted, no action is required, and they are advised to disregard the notification.

In case of any emergencies or further queries, MGL has provided 24/7 customer support through the following helpline numbers: 18002669944 (Toll-free), (022)-68759400, and (022)-24012400.

MGL appreciates the understanding and cooperation of its customers during this necessary maintenance work.

