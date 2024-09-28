Breaking News
Mumbai Police on high alert
Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins
EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend
Mumbai: Drug addict throws acid on estranged wife
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Police organisers gear up for a safe Navratri celebration in Mumbai

Police, organisers gear up for a safe Navratri celebration in Mumbai

Premium

Updated on: 28 September,2024 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divya Nair | divya.nair@mid-day.com

Top

To ensure there is no untoward incident during the nine-day Navratri festivities, the Mumbai Police implement various safety measures in the city

Police, organisers gear up for a safe Navratri celebration in Mumbai

Representative Image

Navratri is celebrated with great fervour in Mumbai. On the nine days of the festivities, many small and big events are organised across the city. The major garba events and Durga pandals witness large crowds of devotees of Goddess Durga. To ensure that no untoward incident takes place during these festivities, the Mumbai Police implemented various safety and security measures in the city during the nine days.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navratri festivals Mumbai festivals mumbai police mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK