Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut

'Politics has become poisonous. It was not so during the British rule', Raut claimed
Sanjay Raut. File Pic
Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Maharashtra's political atmosphere has become polluted where many people are out to "destroy" each other, the PTI reported.
Raut on Sunday said that he realised this after coming out of jail on November 9, as per the PTI.
Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on August 1 this year and granted bail by a court in Mumbai on November 9.
On Sunday, he resumed his weekly column Rokhthok in 'Saamana', the Thackeray-led Sena camp's mouthpiece of which he is the executive editor.
''There is a feeling of hatred and politicians have now reached a stage where they don't want their opponents even to be alive. Maharashtra's political atmosphere has become polluted where people are out to destroy to each other," Raut claimed, according to the PTI.
"When I was asked about (Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader) Devendra Fadnavis's comment that bitterness in politics has to end, I replied that he is speaking the truth and media started saying I have toned down,'' the Sena leader said.
"Democracy and freedom do not exist now, these are merely names now. Politics has become poisonous. It was not so during the British rule," Raut claimed.
Today's rulers in Delhi want to hear what they wish. Those who don't do that are considered enemies, he further claimed.
"China, Pakistan are not Delhi's enemies, but those who speak the truth and are straight are treated as enemies and such political leaders lower the country's stature,'' he added.
(with PTI inputs)