Polling underway for four seats of Maharashtra legislative council

Voting was underway on Wednesday for the biennial elections to four seats of the Maharashtra legislative council in Mumbai, Konkan, and Nashik regions.

An official told PTI as many as 4.29 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 55 candidates in the Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, Nashik Teachers and Konkan Graduates constituencies.

Polling began at 7 am in the four seats, where the elections became necessary as the terms of sitting members are expiring in July.

Results will be declared on July 1.

Among the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, Nashik Teachers seats, while the Congress has fielded its candidate in the Konkan Graduates constituency.

From the ruling side, the BJP is contesting the Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates seats and backing an independent candidate in the Mumbai Teachers constituency.

The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has fielded Kishor Darade in the Nashik Teachers constituency.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has nominated Mahesh Bhavsar in the Nashik Teachers constituency and Shivajirao Nalawade in the Mumbai Teachers constituency.

In the Mumbai Graduates constituency, there are eight candidates in the fray. The main contest is expected between former state minister Anil Parab of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Kiran Shelar of the BJP.

An election official told PTI there are total 1,20,771 persons eligible to cast vote, including 71,010 men, 49,755 women and six others.

The Konkan Graduates constituency will see a direct fight between sitting MLC Niranjan Davkhare of the BJP and Congress candidate Ramesh Keer. There are total 13 candidates in the fray.

The constituency comprises 2,23,408 eligible voters - 1,27,769 men, 95,611 women and 28 others, reported PTI.

In the Mumbai Teachers constituency, there are 13 candidates, including Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee J M Abhayankar and NCP's Nalawade.

The BJP is backing independent candidate Shivnath Darade and the Shiv Sena is supporting independent nominee Shivaji Shendge.

There are 15,839 voters in the Mumbai Teachers constituency, including 11,886 women and 3,953 men, reported PTI.

The Nashik Teachers constituency has 21 candidates, including Sandeep Gulve of the Shiv Sena (UBT), independent nominee Vivek Kolhe and Shiv Sena's Kishor Darade.

The constituency has 46,503 male voters and 22,865 female, taking the total number of eligible electors to 69,368, reported PTI.

Out of 78 seats in the Maharashtra legislative council, Shiv Sena (undivided) has 11 members, NCP (undivided) 9, Congress 8, and BJP 22. The JD (U), Peasants and Workers Party, and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha have one member each, while four are Independents. 21 seats are vacant.

Notably, most of the MLCs from the Shiv Sena and NCP have switched sides to the camps led by Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Pawar, respectively, after the split in these parties.

(With inputs from PTI)