With air quality still a concern, BMC eases blanket ban but ramps up monitoring and compliance enforcement at construction sites

The construction site in Borivli East was shut last week. File pic/Nimesh Dave

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to lift the blanket construction ban in Borivli East and Byculla, although individual case monitoring will continue.

On December 30, 2024, the BMC imposed a ban on all construction activities in Borivli East and E-Ward, which includes Byculla, Mazagaon, and Mumbai Central, due to the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching around 200 for several days. On Sunday, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani told mid-day that the blanket ban has now been lifted, but individual cases will still be monitored.

In recent days, the BMC has issued notices to more than 800 construction sites across the city, instructing them to adhere to dust mitigation guidelines.

A senior official stated that all construction sites must follow the 28-point dust mitigation guideline published by the BMC. “If any site is found not complying with the guidelines, we will issue a notice. If violations persist, we can take further action, such as issuing a stop-work notice or filing an FIR under the MRTP Act,” the official added.

The BMC is also monitoring the situation in Deonar, Shivaji Nagar, and Navy Nagar in Colaba, as AQI in these areas remains around 200.

There are approximately 2,100 private construction sites in the city.

According to the guidelines, construction sites must enclose buildings under construction with green cloth, jute, or tarpaulin on all four sides, with a 25-foot-high sheet or metal covering around the site. Continuous measures such as water spraying, use of misting plants, scientific storage, and transportation of materials, installation of air quality monitoring sensors, and vehicle wheel-washing facilities are also required. Additionally, project promoters and contractors must prepare an Environmental Management Plan (EMP).