Portion of house collapses in Thane, none hurt

The rear wall of a house collapsed in Thane's Mumbra, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

According to Thane Municipal Corporation's RDMC, no one was injured in the incident which took place around 11 pm on Saturday in Rana Nagar area.

Due to sinking of the ground behind the house, its rear wall collapsed into an adjoining drain, the Thane Municipal Corporation's RDMC said.

After being alerted, local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot.

The house, belonging to Dagdu Bhangare, was vacated and its occupants shifted to their relatives' place in the neighbourhood, Thane Municipal Corporation's RDMC chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

