Portions of vacant building collapse in South Mumbai; none hurt

Some side parts of the first floor of Chhatriwala building, Lambi Chawl, crumbled at around 10.15 pm

Some portions of a vacant four-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai on Wednesday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to BMC, no one was injured in the incident. Some side parts of the first floor of Chhatriwala building, Lambi Chawl, crumbled at around 10.15 pm.

Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and officials of the municipal corporation, BEST, and police have been mobilised, the civic body said.

"No one was injured in the incident as the building was vacant," the BMC said.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a wooden scrap godown in Mandala area of eastern Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday. There was no report of any casualty.

The blaze erupted at around 3 am in the godown of a scrap corporation located near a temple on Ghatkopar-Mankhrud link road in Mandala area. At least 12 fire engines with water tankers and other fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze that was confined to the wooden scrap godown. The cause of the fire was yet to ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)