Pre-monsoon surveys find 256 dangerous buildings in Maharashtra's Raigad

Ahead of the monsoon season, a survey conducted by 11 municipal councils and five Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra's Raigad found 256 dangerous buildings in the district.

"The collector had ordered carrying out such surveys. There are 50 dangerous buildings in Uran, 36 in Khopoli, 29 in Pen, 23 in Mahad and 17 in Alibag. A total of 73 buildings are in very dangerous condition," the official said.

"The most dangerous category includes 25 buildings in Alibag, 13 each in Mahad and Pen. Now, notices will be issued to those occupying such structures to save them from any untoward incident," he added.

