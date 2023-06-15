Breaking News
Cyclone Biparjoy: 'All armed forces on standby for relief operation'
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.90 pc
Maharashtra: One more held for death threats to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, his MLA brother
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
No Honking Day: 2,116 motorists booked by Mumbai Traffic Police in one day
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Pre monsoon surveys find 256 dangerous buildings in Maharashtras Raigad

Pre-monsoon surveys find 256 dangerous buildings in Maharashtra's Raigad

Updated on: 15 June,2023 04:56 PM IST  |  Alibag
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ahead of the monsoon season, a survey conducted by 11 municipal councils and five Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra's Raigad found 256 dangerous buildings in the district

Pre-monsoon surveys find 256 dangerous buildings in Maharashtra's Raigad

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Pre-monsoon surveys find 256 dangerous buildings in Maharashtra's Raigad
x
00:00

Ahead of the monsoon season, a survey conducted by 11 municipal councils and five Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra's Raigad found 256 dangerous buildings in the district.


"The collector had ordered carrying out such surveys. There are 50 dangerous buildings in Uran, 36 in Khopoli, 29 in Pen, 23 in Mahad and 17 in Alibag. A total of 73 buildings are in very dangerous condition," the official said.


"The most dangerous category includes 25 buildings in Alibag, 13 each in Mahad and Pen. Now, notices will be issued to those occupying such structures to save them from any untoward incident," he added.


(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
maharashtra raigad uran khopoli

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK