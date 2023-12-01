Prez Murmu presents President's Colour to AFMC; celebrates role of female officers

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu, also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, presented the prestigious President's Colour to the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune.

President Droupadi Murmu presented President’s Colour to AFMC Pune/ X

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu, also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, presented the prestigious President's Colour to the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune. The AFMC in Pune is celebrating its platinum jubilee year, a significant milestone in its history, stated a report in PTI.

The President's Colour, also known as 'Rashtrapati ka Nishaan,' is the highest honour bestowed upon any military unit, symbolising exceptional recognition.

According to the report, President Murmu presented the President's Colour to the AFMC during the consecration ceremony, which was officiated by Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Sikh priests affiliated with the armed forces. The distinguished event was attended by eminent dignitaries and officials from both the central and Maharashtra governments, as well as members of the armed forces.

President Murmu praised the AFMC's pivotal role in the armed forces medical services, emphasising its commendable contributions during the challenging times of the COVID pandemic.

"The discipline, indomitable courage and skill of our army has always protected our national interests. It has also played a big role in creating a peaceful internal environment for the development of the country. Armed Forces Medical Services are making an important contribution in keeping our brave soldiers in the best health and always ready for battle" the President was quoted as saying in ANI report.

"There is a huge responsibility on all the students of Armed Forces Medical College. All of you have to protect the health of the heroes who protect the country. You have proved through your efforts and examples that no matter how difficult the circumstances are, no matter how big the obstacles, nothing is impossible if the will power is strong" the President said in her address.

Furthermore, she emphasised the outstanding contributions of female officers in the armed forces medical services, encouraging women to be inspired by their extraordinary dedication and service.

"Many women who have graduated from the Armed Forces Medical College have made significant contributions to the field of army medicine and have held high positions in various branches of the military. I have learned that AFMC alumnus Punita Arora became the first woman Lieutenant General in the country's army. Padma Bandopadhyay, the first woman Air Marshal of the Indian Air Force, is also a former cadet of this institute."

"Emphasize research in the field of medicine and use the latest technology. Today we are seeing that Artificial Intelligence, Precision medicine, 3D printing, telemedicine and other technologies are being used in the field of medicine. All of you together have to ensure that the medical treatment of all the personnel of our three services is of the highest standard" the President said.

According to ANI report, President Murmu is in Maharashtra for four days. On Thursday, she reviewed the Passing Out Parade of the 145th course of the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla in Pune, and on Wednesday, she inaugurated the centenary year celebrations of Kaivalyadhama in Lonavala. Tomorrow, the President will also attend the 111th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Nagpur.

