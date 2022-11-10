Probe agencies acting like 'Centre's pets', court bail order on Sanjay Raut guide for country: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray further said that the decision of a court to grant bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case was like a guide for the country

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut with his party chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. Pic/PTI

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday claimed that central probe agencies were acting like the "Centre's pets," reported PTI.

He further said that the decision of a court to grant bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case was like a guide for the country.

Addressing reporters at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai's Bandra area, Thackeray said Raut could again be implicated in a false case.

Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, said Raut was family to him and struggles of the latter's family were his and the party's, reported PTI.

"With the court's order, it is quite evident now that the central agencies are acting like the Centre's pets and the entire world is watching this," said Uddhav Thackeray, who was flanked by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Raut.

Uddhav Thackeray claimed that splits were engineered in many parties using central agencies and arrests were made illegally.

He said Raut's case was an example for those who "fled" the party, on how to put up a fight without being scared, reported PTI.

"If one has not done anything wrong, then there is nothing to fear. This is also a lesson for those who fled the party. The judiciary giving its judgements impartially is a good sign and yesterday's order is a guide," Uddhav Thackeray said.

He said the central agencies are being "misused" and political outfits like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samiti (now Bharat Rashtra Samiti), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Trinamool Congress were also being targeted.

The "unbridled rulers" have no idea of what will happen if all these forces come together, he said.

"All days are not the same and the situation changes," he added.

Uddhav Thackeray also showered praise on Raut and said his courage needs to be lauded.

"He is a close friend. A friend is the one who stands by you and fights alongside," the former CM said, adding that they address each other by their first name.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut who met the former CM at his residence, said he was confident that the Thackerays and the party were there to stand by his family in his absence and he would go to jail "10 more times" for the organisation, reported PTI.

Raut asserted that there is only one Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The Sena MP was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday after a special court here granted him bail. The court had said Raut arrest was "illegal" and a "witch-hunt".

(With inputs from PTI)

