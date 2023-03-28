Breaking News
Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 28 March,2023 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Rahul Gandhi made this remark while addressing a press conference after being disqualified from Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File Pic


The grandson of late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar has sought action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments and also challenged the Congress leader to show documents that prove he had apologised to the British.


Gandhi's "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone" remark has drawn fire from BJP.



Also Read: Maharashtra: ‘Quit MVA instead of issuing hollow caution to Gandhi over Savarkar’


The former Congress chief made this remark while addressing a press conference after being disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Calling such comments childish, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Monday said, "Rahul Gandhi is saying he won't apologise as he isn't Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised".

"Using the names of patriots to promote politics is wrong and deplorable. Actio must be taken," Savarkar said.

