Provide security to Hindus, migrants in Kashmir: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi to Amit Shah

Updated on: 03 June,2022 05:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In a letter to Shah, the Sena leader also sought probe by a competent agency into the killings, adequate compensation to the families of the victims, and a government job for one family member if the victim were the sole breadwinner

Priyanka Chaturvedi. File pic


Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide adequate security to Hindus and migrants in the Kashmir Valley in the light of the recent targeted killings there.

In a letter to Shah, the Sena leader also sought probe by a competent agency into the killings, adequate compensation to the families of the victims, and a government job for one family member if the victim were the sole breadwinner.




Chaturvedi also alleged that the Union government had not taken any effective action regarding the recent killings.


