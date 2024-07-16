Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled

Updated on: 17 July,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Mussoorie academy halts Puja Khedkar's training, tells her to report by July 23 for 'further necessary action'

Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Pic/X

Key Highlights

  1. Controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar has been told to report to LBSNAA, Mussoorie
  2. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government received LBSNAA’s instructions
  3. The LBSNAA wrote to the state early Tuesday asking that it to relieve Khedkar

Controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar has been told to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, before July 23. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government received LBSNAA’s instructions, and informed the officer, who worked as the supernumerary assistant collector in Washim, that she was relieved because her training programme was put on hold by the academy. 

