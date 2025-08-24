The surgery was carried out last Wednesday. However, Bapu Komkar passed away two days later, on Friday. Eight days after the surgery, Kamini also died on Saturday afternoon while still under treatment

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl and her 16-year-old brother have been left orphaned after their parents died within days of a liver transplant procedure at a reputed hospital in Pune’s Deccan area.

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl and her 16-year-old brother have been left orphaned after their parents died within days of a liver transplant procedure at a reputed hospital in Pune’s Deccan area.

The deceased have been identified as Bapu Balkrishna Komkar and his wife Kamini Bapu Komkar. According to family members, Kamini had donated a part of her liver to her husband after doctors advised an urgent transplant.

The surgery was carried out last Wednesday. However, Bapu Komkar passed away two days later, on Friday. Eight days after the surgery, Kamini also died on Saturday afternoon while still under treatment.

The hospital said, “The patient was high-risk with multiple complications. Unfortunately, the recipient developed cardiogenic shock after the transplant and could not be revived despite all efforts. The donor initially recovered well but later developed septic shock and multi-organ dysfunction.”

“The hospital cannot bring their parents back, but at least it should refund the money,” said Yogesh Wadekar, a relative.