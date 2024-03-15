Pune ISIS module: NIA files supplementary chargesheet; adds 4 accused

According to NIA findings, all of the accused were ISIS members and were involved in terrorist plots in and around Pune. Their actions were part of a larger scheme aimed at advancing the group's terror mission.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made a huge step forward on Wednesday by submitting its first Supplementary Chargesheet in the Pune ISIS arms and explosives seizure case. This update adds four new accused persons and charges against one existing suspect.

According to NIA findings, all of the accused were ISIS members and were involved in terrorist plots in and around Pune. Their actions were part of a larger scheme aimed at advancing the group's terror mission.

"The suspects communicated with foreign handlers using encrypted communication apps and were involved in obtaining terror financing through armed robberies, thefts, and financial transactions with their handlers," officials said

Investigations discovered that the accused received training in IED creation in Pune's Kondhwa area, carried out a controlled explosion, and researched prospective hideouts in the Western Ghats. They also performed reconnaissance of key spots in major cities across Maharashtra and Gujarat for prospective terrorist attacks. In addition, they practised with firearms to prepare for terrorist activities.

The case dates back to July 2023 and involves the seizure of weapons, explosives, chemicals, and ISIS-related publications. With this recent submission, the NIA has charged a total of 11 individuals.

The four newly named defendants in the Pune ISIS module are Shahnawaz Alam, Rizwan Ali, Abdullah Shaikh, and Talha Liyakat Khan. Furthermore, the NIA has filed fresh accusations against Shamil Nachan, the son of former SIMI member Saqib Nachan, who was one of the seven originally charged by the anti-terror agency.

According to the NIA, Alam, who first evaded arrest after being detected during a motorbike theft in Pune's Kothrud Area, was apprehended on November 2, 2023. He was apprehended because of his connection to the arrested and fleeing individuals in the ISIS investigation, and his DNA was matched with samples taken from seized clothing by the agency.

"During the investigation, NIA recovered handwritten notes taken by the accused during their IED fabrication training, along with a drone, clothing, and a knife used during the 'bayath' (pledge) in the name of the ISIS Khalifa," stated the NIA.

Apart from Shamil Nachan, the individuals named in the original chargesheet included Md. Imran, Md. Yunus Saki, Kadir Dastgir Pathan, Seemab Quazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, and Akeef Nachan. The NIA continues its inquiry into the case.

