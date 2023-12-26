Pune: NCP calls for four-day protest from Dec 27 against Centre over farmer's issue

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has announced a four-day protest in Maharashtra's Pune from December 27 against the central government over the problems faced by the farmers.

File Photo/PTI

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has announced a four-day protest in Maharashtra's Pune from December 27 against the central government over the problems faced by the farmers.

The protest which Sule referred to as 'Shetkari Akrosh Morcha' will be flagged off from Shivneri Fort in Pune and will conclude at Collectorate, newswire PTI reported.

In a post on X accompanied by a video message, Sule said, "It's time to unite against the dictatorial central government who is doing injustice to our farmers. Let's take to the streets with full force against the central government that is oppressing the country by declaring an undeclared emergency and killing the constitution."

"Let's participate in large numbers in the "Shetkari Akrosh Morcha" starting from Shivneri Fort in Pune district from December 27th to 30th!," she added.

In connection with the protest call, NCP MP Amol Kolhe met party supremo Sharad Pawar at his Pune residence earlier in the day.

The Sharad Pawar group of the NCP say there will be 6 major demands on the issue of farmers. The ban on export of Onian is likely to be one of the key issues. Sharad Pawar the NCP supremo will also address the Morcha on December 30.

On December 11, Sharad Pawar demanded that the ban on onion export be lifted and claimed the central government was ignoring the hard work of farmers.

Addressing onion growers, who have been protesting against the Centre's decision, in Chandwad village of Nashik district in Maharashtra, Pawar said cultivators need to be united and demand their rights. "Nashik can show the way," he added.

The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31 next year to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check.

Farmers in parts of Maharashtra have been protesting against the Centre's decision.

Onion growers are small farmers who toil for a good crop, Pawar said, adding that during his tenure as Union agriculture minister, he never brought down the onion prices nor banned exports. "The ban on onion exports should be lifted immediately," he said.

Pawar further said, "Bangladesh has levied Rs 160 (import) duty on grapes. The grape producers will face hardships due to this decision." (With inputs from agencies)