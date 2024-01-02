Pune: Transporters' body warns of strike if new law on hit-and-run cases is not repealed

The National Auto-Taxi-Bus Transport Federation Tuesday threatened to go on strike if the union government did not repeal a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run road accidents

Tanker queue at Wadala Truck Terminal during the ongoing protest staged against the recent hit-and-run law, in Mumbai on Tuesday. ANI Photo

Many parts of Maharashtra witnessed protests by truckers and fuel tanker drivers against a provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaces the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the provision, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing police or any official from the administration can face up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Speaking to reporters here, Baba Kamble, the national president of the National Auto-Taxi-Bus Transport Federation, appealed to all transporters to protest against the provisions peacefully.

The government should not suppress the agitation, he said, claiming that the authorities used force against agitators in some places.

"The government has decided to have a provision of 10 years imprisonment in the new penal law on hit-and-run road accidents. However, the move has created an uproar among transporters in the country. We demand that this black law be rolled back at the earliest and the pending demands of transporters be fulfilled," Kamble said.

Meanwhile, Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur district Tuesday said armed escort is being provided to tankers transporting petrol in view of the ongoing agitation by truck and tanker drivers.

A senior officer said "strike force" teams of police on Tuesday foiled a bid by truckers to block National Highway No 6 at Tarsa in Mauda tehsil, newswire PTI reported.

"Six special strike force teams have been formed in Nagpur district for quick response," said Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar.

Police have registered two separate offences against more than 40 persons for blocking the Nagpur-Umred Road by setting tyres on fire on Monday and arrested 16 of them, an official said.

Police booked nine persons for allegedly blocking the national highway no 6 at Kalmeshwar in Nagpur district a day before.

Various truckers' associations are staging rasta roko protests against "stricter" punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases.