The Bahinabai Chaudhary Zoo has remained shut to visitors for almost a decade. Dr Arun Dagade, veterinary superintendent of PCMC, said, “The zoo is not yet open to the public as the civil work is incomplete and that, at present, they are only maintaining the zoo

Nisargakavi Bahinabai Chaudhary Zoo has been lying empty for almost a decade

Listen to this article Pune’s second zoo faces endless delays amid costly overhaul x 00:00

The wait for Pune’s second zoo continues. The Bahinabai Chaudhary Zoo has been closed for almost a decade. Despite crores being spent and several animals lost, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has failed to complete the renovation work. Animal lovers have expressed deep concern over the delay.

Pune has two zoos—the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj and the mini Nisargakavi Bahinabai Chaudhary Zoo in Chinchwad, nearly 27 km.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travelling from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Katraj takes approximately one and a half hours, making it inconvenient for residents in the PCMC area. Due to this, the Katraj zoo experiences heavy footfall, especially during holidays. Meanwhile, the Bahinabai Chaudhary Zoo has remained shut to visitors for almost a decade.

Dr Arun Dagade, veterinary superintendent of PCMC, said, “The zoo is not yet open to the public as the civil work is incomplete and that, at present, they are only maintaining the zoo.

Manoj Sethiya, joint city engineer of PCMC, said, “Two phases of work have been completed, and the tender for the third phase will be floated soon. The negotiations are underway, and it will take another one and a half years to complete the remaining work, which includes landscaping, enrichment, and structural development.”

Shubham Pande, the founder of World for Nature, highlighted the growing human- animal conflict in Pimpri-Chinchwad due to rapid urbanisation. He said, "The concerns are over the lack of space for treating rescued and injured animals. Nearly 9000 animals are rescued each year, but injured or abandoned ones are sent to charitable trusts.”

In 2010, PCMC submitted a proposal to the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAI) to convert its existing snake park into a full-fledged zoo at an estimated cost of R15 crore. A 12-member committee, including a retired scientist from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), was formed to draft the master plan. The authority approved the plan in 2016. Work on the project began the same year but has yet to be completed.

Civic officials stated that after initial renovations, the CZAI suggested modifications, leading PCMC to submit revised drawings for verification. Once complete, the zoo is expected to feature rare flora and fauna of the Western Ghats, an aviary for aquatic birds and reptiles, an interpretation block, a veterinary centre, and an information resource centre with books, CDs, journals, and internet access.

Despite setting an August 19, 2022, deadline for project completion, PCMC officials blamed delays on labour shortages due to COVID-19. Although first phase of zoo is complete, work on other sections continues.

At present, the zoo houses various reptiles, including anacondas, king cobras, turtles, tortoises, and crocodiles. Once fully operational, it is expected to feature 188 species of snakes as a major attraction, along with exotic birds.

After years of delays and ongoing controversies, residents and conservationists remain frustrated with PCMC’s inability to complete the project. As the civic body struggles with bureaucratic hurdles, Pune’s second zoo remains a long-pending dream.

August 19

Initial deadline in 2022 for project completion