‘Quality of education taking a hit, streamline law admissions in MMR’

Students, their union and faculty members demand the introduction of a foolproof method to ensure uniformity

A faculty member has highlighted violations of Bar Council of India norms by over half of the private law colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai. Pic/Ashish Raje

Law students, faculty members and the students’ union are raising concerns about the lack of uniformity in the admission process for LLM (Master of Laws) courses in Mumbai and the MMR, claiming that it directly impacts the quality of legal education. They demand the introduction of a foolproof method to streamline the system and ensure uniformity.

According to Dr Sharmila Guge, an associate professor at Jitendra Chavan College of Law, it is crucial to establish uniformity in the LLM course. She points out that despite the common entrance test, some private colleges admit students regardless of their CET scores, and the fee structure varies from college to college. Dr Guge emphasises the need for uniformity in admissions, teaching, examinations, and other aspects of LLM education to maintain the quality of the courses offered.

A law faculty member, who preferred to remain anonymous, supports the call for a fair and transparent admission process. They state, “The LLM admission process should be fair and transparent, with a common process of admission that should be followed, so that students can save money on college admission forms and avoid the hardship of visiting different private colleges seeking admission.”

The faculty member further highlights the violation of Bar Council of India (BCI) norms by over half of the private law colleges affiliated with Mumbai University. They state, “Charging exorbitant fees without adequate infrastructure is unfair to students, and such law colleges are also lacking recognition.”

Need for checks

Siddharth Ingle, founder-president of Maharashtra Students Union, echoes these concerns and emphasises the need for checks and balances on private law colleges by both Mumbai University and the Bar Council of India. Ingle says, “The irony is that the Department of Law within Mumbai University is the only affiliated centre for LLM, which offers courses in various specialisations. Though there are more than thirty private LLM colleges affiliated with Mumbai University, they lack adequate infrastructure and faculties to impart legal education. These private colleges are only minting money.” Ingle further points out the failure of Mumbai University to consider the Bar Council of India Legal Education Rule 2008 while granting affiliation to private law colleges. He calls for inspections by both the university’s Local Inspection Committee and the Bar Council of India’s Legal Inspection Committee to address wrongdoings and ensure compliance with guidelines.



BCI rule 2008 violated

When asked to elaborate, Ingle expressed, “There are several instances where multiple law colleges operate from the same building, alongside other non-law colleges and even schools. The situation worsens in some law colleges in Navi Mumbai, where they have resorted to using their terraces as classrooms for law classes. The Bar Council of India’s 2008 rules clearly mandate that each law college should have an independent building. However, despite these violations, these law colleges maintain their affiliation with Mumbai University and the Bar Council of India. It is concerning that even though Mumbai University has an internal Local Inspection Committee, and the Bar Council of India has a Legal Inspection Committee, these bodies overlook such wrongdoings and continue to grant approvals and affiliations year after year.”

Way forward

Ingle demands state ministry streamline the LLM admission process via CET cell, increase intake to 1500 seats at Mumbai University, and restrict private colleges from offering LLM courses. Grant permission to 10 state universities for their own Department of Law, easing pressure on students to opt for private institutions.

‘Education not up to mark’

Advocate Muneeb Khan, who recently completed his LLM, expresses the need for entrance exams like MH-CET to bring uniformity to the admission process. Khan states, “Due to the lack of a process, the quality of education is not up to the mark. LLM exams must be taken in centres with controlled and proctored environments like MH-CET conducts LLB entrance exams.” Advocate Mikhail Dey, an LLM pass-out, also criticises the practice of higher education institutions in India conducting their own entrance examinations. He states, “Law schools often have the authority to design their entrance exams, but this approach is not superior to standardised examinations. It is neither healthy nor conducive to the conceptualisation of the entrance examination, nor is it the best way to assess students.”

Other side

In response to the concerns raised, a senior official from Mumbai University acknowledges the need for improvement. He said, “We are already thinking on these lines and are looking forward to the state government’s sanction to fill up vacancies and hire additional faculties for almost all departments, including Law.” The official believes that it will be good if Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted by State CET Cell for LLM admission. He also stressed the importance of private law colleges addressing their shortcomings and providing quality legal education in accordance with BCI guidelines.