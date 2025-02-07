Experts assure case is isolated, with vaccination and monitoring efforts in place to prevent further spread

For the first time, a stray dog in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) has died of rabies. In response, the TATR administration is implementing preventive measures, and experts on the ground have said this is an isolated case, so there is no cause for panic.

Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) at TATR, said, “We are conducting our ABC program for stray dogs in non-forest areas and villages in the buffer zone. One of the captured dogs from Kolara village tested positive for rabies. As a preventive measure, we have administered vaccinations. There are no rabid dogs in either the core or buffer forest areas of TATR.”



A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) established by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) is already in place to manage stray and feral dogs in tiger reserves. The SOP aims to minimise disease transmission and physical threats to tigers and other wildlife, particularly young and juvenile animals.

Wildlife Veterinarian Bahar Baviskar, founder & executive director of Wild-CER, said, “As part of the ABC program in buffer zone villages, we recently found a dog that tested positive for rabies. Other dogs from that village have been isolated and are under health monitoring. So far, this is the only confirmed case, and there is no immediate cause for concern. Every dog brought in for ABC is vaccinated against rabies and other diseases before being released.”

Through Wild-CER’s "One Health" initiative, a dedicated health centre has been established in TATR, Maharashtra. “Recently, we held an ABC camp where 151 dogs were neutered and immunised with the anti-rabies vaccine,” Baviskar added.

Highlighting the importance of conservation medicine, he pointed out that diseases in wildlife are often understudied, with many cases going unreported. “Further research is needed to understand the true extent of disease threats to wildlife,” he said. Wild-CER has also launched rabies awareness campaigns around TATR, including mass vaccination drives and educational programmes for schools and local communities.

Dr Nikhil Sopan Bangar, wildlife veterinary officer at the Maharashtra Forest Department, described the presence of a rabid domestic dog in TATR’s buffer zone as a serious risk to both wildlife and humans. “Rabies is a fatal viral disease, spread through bites, scratches, or saliva. The infected dog’s presence increases the risk of transmission to wild carnivores such as tigers, leopards, and jackals, which could then exhibit aggressive behaviour, neurological symptoms, and eventually die. The disease can also spread to other domestic animals and humans, making vaccination and awareness crucial.”

“Surveillance and vaccination efforts in Tadoba are commendable. These measures helped detect the rabies-infected dog. If necessary, affected animals may need to be removed or isolated to prevent an outbreak. Strict surveillance, prompt reporting, and vaccination campaigns are essential to contain the spread. Immediate action is needed to safeguard wildlife and local communities,” Bangar added.

Wildlife Conservationist Kedar Gore from the Corbett Foundation said. “The death of a dog due to rabies in Tadoba’s buffer zone calls for close monitoring of other dogs and even jackals or wolves that may show symptoms.”

He also highlighted the potential for disease transmission through scavenging. “Dogs often feed on livestock carcasses killed by tigers or leopards, which in turn attract scavengers like hyenas and jackals. This increases the risk of disease spread. Hopefully, immediate vaccination efforts will help protect the remaining dog population in the area.”