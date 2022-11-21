Rahul Gandhi calls Sanjay Raut to enquire about his health

We were worried about you. It is only human to feel sad that a political colleague was framed in a false case and tortured for 110 days in jail, Rahul Gandhi said in a call to Raut

Sanjay Raut. File pic

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to inform this morning that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called and spoke to him on Sunday night to enquire about his health.

"We were worried about you. It is only human to feel sad that a political colleague was framed in a false case and tortured for 110 days in jail. The bad days are gone and that can be seen with the strong support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Rahul Gandhi said in a call to Raut.

In response to Gandhi's call, Raut said, "I appreciate his empathy of feeling the pain of a political colleague who has spent 110 days in jail. In the time of political bitterness, such gestures are becoming rare."

"He said we were concerned about your well-being and said take care, we will work together again," Raut said.

