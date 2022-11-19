×
Rahul Gandhi’s antics may create a rift in the MVA: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 19 November,2022 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

While the Thackeray-led Sena has been calculated in its protest, the BJP, Shinde Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena took to the streets to condemn the former Congress president’s remarks

Rahul Gandhi’s antics may create a rift in the MVA: Sanjay Raut

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Kargil War hero Naik Deepchand and other supporters during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Buldhana Friday. Pic/PTI


If Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut can be believed, then Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has threatened the unity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, especially in the wake of the former Congress president’s criticism of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.


A day after his party chief Uddhav Thackeray disagreed with Gandhi’s allegations that Savarkar had begged for mercy and helped the British, Raut said on Friday that the remarks were unwarranted when the yatra was getting an enthusiastic response in the country and Maharashtra in particular. Gandhi had earlier also said that Savarkar was a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His remarks triggered protests. 



“At a time when his Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting an enthusiastic response across the country, especially in Maharashtra, there was no reason to rake up the issue of Savarkar. Shiv Sena doesn’t agree with him and wmany Congress leaders in Maharashtra too don’t approve of it,” said Raut.


“And let me tell you that such things can create a rift in the MVA,” added Raut. “The yatra’s goal is not Savarkar, but a fight against other issues of public importance. The focus should be on real issues,” he added.

Raut slammed the BJP for not awarding Savarkar the country’s highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna. “Savarkar is not an ideologue for the RSS and BJP,” he said accusing the BJP of faking love for Savarkar.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday defended Gandhi, saying that he did not target Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar but only highlighted a “historical fact’. Addressing a press conference at Shegaon in Buldhana district where the Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached, he also said that although the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction does not support Gandhi’s views on Savarkar, it will not impact the MVA alliance.

While the Thackeray Sena was calculated in its protest, the BJP, Shinde Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena took to the streets to condemn Gandhi’s remarks. MNS workers travelled to Vidarbha to show Gandhi black flags, but were stopped before they came across the yatra.

Inputs from agencies

