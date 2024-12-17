Breaking News
Railways to eliminate 21 level-crossing gates in Prayagraj for smoother Maha Kumbh traffic flow

Updated on: 17 December,2024 10:29 AM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways is removing 21 level-crossing gates in Prayagraj to ensure smooth traffic during the Maha Kumbh. The Rs 450 crore project will streamline transport and improve safety as millions of pilgrims flock to the city.

Railways to eliminate 21 level-crossing gates in Prayagraj for smoother Maha Kumbh traffic flow

File Pic

Railways to eliminate 21 level-crossing gates in Prayagraj for smoother Maha Kumbh traffic flow
In preparation for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, the Indian Railways has announced the elimination of 21 level-crossing gates in Prayagraj. The move is part of a major infrastructure overhaul aimed at ensuring smoother traffic movement during the religious event, which is expected to attract millions of devotees.


As part of the project, 21 level-crossing gates will be removed at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crore. According to North Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shashi Kant Tripathi, 15 of these gates have already been completed, and the remaining gates are expected to be ready by December. Tripathi emphasised that the initiative is crucial for managing the significant increase in both train and road traffic during the Kumbh, which draws massive crowds to the city.


“The heavy train movement and public transport on roads during the Maha Kumbh cause considerable congestion due to level-crossing gates. This project is designed to eliminate that hindrance,” said Tripathi in a statement to ANI.


The removal of these gates will ensure smoother movement for both vehicles and trains, particularly during the Kumbh, which sees a surge in footfall. Tripathi further explained, “With the large influx of people expected for the Kumbh, it is essential to remove all level-crossing gates in Prayagraj to facilitate seamless traffic flow.”

The infrastructure upgrade comes as part of the Railways' efforts to improve city infrastructure ahead of the massive gathering. The project will not only reduce traffic congestion but also enhance safety and efficiency, ensuring the smooth management of the massive crowd anticipated during the event.

In addition to this railway initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Government has deployed 350 shuttle buses to assist visitors and pilgrims during Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. A dedicated team of 22 officers will oversee the entire transport system’s operations, ensuring everything runs smoothly during the event starting on January 13.

To manage emergencies, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been stationed at seven routes leading to Prayagraj. Furthermore, a 24/7 helpline service, including a toll-free number (1800 1802 877) and a WhatsApp number (9415049606), will be available to assist devotees throughout the event. 

(With inputs from ANI)

kumbh mela uttar pradesh allahabad yogi adityanath national news India news

