Officials optimistic, will take call on imposing water cut by month-end

Tansa dam’s catchment area got 22 mm of rain till Sunday morning

Listen to this article Rains make little impact on lake levels x 00:00

While some parts of the city witnessed waterlogging on Saturday, the water levels of the Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa dams are low as the former’s catchment area did not receive any rain till the morning of June 25 and the latter’s recorded a mere 20 mm of rainfall.

Till Sunday morning, the water stock of all seven lakes was 96,534 million litres, merely 6.67 per cent of their total capacity—14,47,363 million litres. While the Vihar and Tulsi received 137 mm and 122 mm of rainfall till Sunday morning, the Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar and Tansa recorded 10 mm, 90 mm and 22 mm respectively.

The state government has allotted 1.59 lakh million litres of water from its reserved stock. The BMC already used 63,950 million litres so far. A civic official said, “The expected amount of rain has not fallen in the Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna’s catchment areas. But the rainy season has started and there is the possibility of better rainfall in the coming days.” He added, “There needs to be continuous rainfall in the catchment area for the water level to increase. The lake levels have already declined down due to the delay in the monsoon’s arrival. We will take a call on imposing a water cut by the end of the month.”

Dam-Useful content

Upper Vaitarna 0

Modak Sagar 33,708

Tansa 24,245

Middle Vaitarna 18,246

Bhatsa 9,648

Vihar 5,949

Tulsi 2,175

Dam-Reserved stock

Bhatsa 75,000

Upper Vaitarna 24,441

Figures in million litres