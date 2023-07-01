Two-year-old escapee takes rescuers on wild-goose chase across Chowpatty, Charni Road, Kalbadevi, Colaba over five days

That’s how high I can jump, says the peacock; (right) Rakesh Jadhav and the peacock

Raj Bhavan peacock goes on Mumbai Darshan

This two-year-old peacock was feeling adventurous and in the mood for some fun when it ventured out of its home, Raj Bhavan in Malabar Hill, on Sunday and went on a tour of south Mumbai, hopping from tree to tree, house to house and from one vehicle to another in the busy lanes of the island city.

The governor’s residence sent a team of rescuers on its trail, which lasted a good five days.

Rakesh Jadhav, a Raj Bhavan worker for 30 years, and co-worker Balaji N were leading the team on the mission to bring the bird back home. They were relying on the vast network of amused Mumbaikars, who in some way or the other got the peacock’s location across to them.

“We got a message that a peacock had been spotted at Chowpatty and left. We watched as it hopped from tree to tree and jumped nimbly from vehicle to vehicle in the Chowpatty traffic,” said Jadhav.

They resumed their search on June 26 on learning that it had been spotted at Charni Road station. “We tried catching it in Kalbadevi and Chira Bazaar areas, but it was too fast. By the time we climbed four floors of an old building to get to it, it had flown to another,” Balaji said.

With the chase not going too well, a meeting was called at Raj Bhavan on June 27 to chart out an avian action plan. The duo set out once again with more volunteers. Jadhav said the peafowl had rested briefly atop the Taraporevala Aquarium on June 28 and was later seen in the Oval Maidan.

The breakthrough came on June 29 “when we got several calls that a peacock had been seen in Colaba,” said Jadhav.

The capture

The rescuers saw it resting at Wodehouse Gymkhana in Colaba. Abhishek A Thavare, a wildlife rescuer who was part of Operation Peacock, said, “The peacock flew from the club to a little house just behind. A worker threw food as a lure and the peacock came forward to eat it, and we caught it.”

The dream team

Currently, the peacock is recuperating at an enclosure in the sylvan surroundings of Raj Bhavan, while the rescue team is applying balm on their tired legs. A doctor will check the bird and then it will be released to join his peafowl platoon of 12 peacocks and more than 20 peahens.

Arun Anandkar, comptroller of the governor’s house, said, “Full credit to a superbly coordinated team effort, workers, volunteers, the forest department, the police

and everyone else involved in the rescue.”

Thavare added, “The police and citizens are our guiding light. Locals were informing us where the peacock was.”

Umesh Kashikar, the public relations officer of Raj Bhavan, said, “We do not put peacocks in enclosures unless injured. They roam free.”

Illustrations/Uday Mohite

1. A peacock leaves Raj Bhavan to explore the island city on June 25. Rescuers attempt to catch it as it hops from tree to tree and vehicle to vehicle in Chowpatty traffic

2. Rescuers set out to Charni Road station on June 26, the bird’s next stop. It goes around the lanes of Kalbadevi and Chira Bazaar. As they climb four floors of a building to catch it, the peacock flies away, eluding the rescuers once again

3. Rescuers, volunteers and Raj Bhavan officials sit down to chart out a plan for Operation Peacock

4. On June 28, the bird is seen atop Taraporevala Aquarium as well as the Oval Maidan, where it showed little appetite for ‘chana’ thrown to lure it

5. The breakthrough happens on Day 5—June 29—when the bird is spotted at Wodehouse Gymkhana in Colaba. Seemingly hungry peacock gives in to the lure of food thrown its way and flies down to the rescuers, who gently hold it and take it back to Raj Bhavan.