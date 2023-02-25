Rajasthan youth killed in Haryana: Owaisi slams Modi govt over activities of 'gau rakshaks'

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 February,2023 09:41 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
Speaking to reporters in Navi Mumbai, where the national executive meeting of his party is being held, the Lok Sabha MP from Telangana also said alliances for the upcoming civic polls, as well as Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Maharashtra next year will be decided in due course

Asaduddin Owaisi. File Pic


All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi government for going soft on 'gau rakshak' vigilante groups claiming these serve the purpose of the Bharatiya Janata Party.


Speaking to reporters in Navi Mumbai, where the national executive meeting of his party is being held, the Lok Sabha MP from Telangana also said alliances for the upcoming civic polls, as well as Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Maharashtra next year will be decided in due course.



Referring to the killings of two men from Rajasthan in Haryana on February 16, Owaisi said the Modi government had given a long rope to such 'gau rakshaks' (cow protectors).


Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani the next day.

An FIR was registered on February 16 at Gopalgarh police station against five people under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

"This is nothing but state sponsored violence against Muslims. The activities of such groups further the purpose of the BJP. They (BJP) want to create hatred against Muslims," Owaisi said.

The Modi government can take action against the BBC for an adverse documentary, an apparent reference to Income Tax department searches against the new agency, while such "terror groups" go untouched, Owaisi alleged.

