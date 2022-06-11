Breaking News
Rajya Sabha polls: Counting delayed in Maharashtra, objection drama unfolds

Updated on: 11 June,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

BJP complains to CEC three MVA voters violated rules, MVA too reports two irregularities by opposition

State Home Minister (far left) Dilip Walse-Patil arrives at the Vidhan Bhavan


Counting for the Rajya Sabha polls was delayed because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised an objection that three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) voters had violated the conduct of election rules and the ruling party also reported irregularities by the opposition. On Friday, the development added a new chapter to the elections that turned out to be a high voltage drama because of the fierce contest between the ruling and opposition 

Ministers Jitendra Awhad (NCP) and Yashomati Thakur (Congress) were accused of handing their ballots to their respective state party presidents/agents, Jayant Patil and Nana Patole, instead of merely showing them for verification as per rules. Shiv Sena’s Suhas Kande was reported for showing his ballot paper to a person other than the party’s official agent.




The MVA complained to the CEC that BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar and independent Ravi Rana violated the conduct of election rules as well. Mungantiwar has been reported for handing his ballot paper to the party's agent, while Rana has been accused of showing a copy of Hanuman Chalisa.


