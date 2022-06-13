Rajya Sabha polls: Shiv Sena praises BJP leader Fadnavis; says no one should think MVA is unstable

Seven candidates were in the fray for six Rajya Sabha seats in the state. All three candidates of the opposition BJP won -- Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Mahadik. The Sena (Sanjay Raut), the Congress (Imran Pratapgarhi) and the NCP (Praful Patel) bagged one seat each

Devendra Fadnavis celebrating the victory with BJP leaders. File Photo

Undeterred by the defeat of its candidate at the hands of the BJP in a bitterly contested Rajya Sabha polls last week, the Shiv Sena on Monday said those who are thinking that the result has made the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra unstable are living in a fool's paradise.

In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', the MVA lead party, in a rare move, praised BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for his "cleverness and astute poll management", but said luck also played a role as the election was dragged to second round which saw BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik trounce Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar for the sixth seat in the June 10 polls to the Upper House of Parliament.

The party pointed out that said while Sena candidate Pawar secured 33 votes in the first round of preferential votes, Mahadik secured only 27.

Fadnavis, a former CM, is widely credited for his election management that ensured Mahadik's win on the back of support from independents and MLAs from smaller parties.

