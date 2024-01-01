Ram Temple inauguration: Declare public holiday on Jan 22, Mumbai BJP MLA urges CM Shinde

Mumbai BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said that he has written to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde seeking declaration of a public holiday on Jan 22 to allow people to watch Ram Temple inauguration

Atul Bhatkhalkar. Pic/X

Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Monday said that he had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking declaration of a public holiday on January 22 to allow people to watch the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, reported the PTI.

The holiday should be applicable to government and private establishments, said Atul Bhatkhalkar, an MLA from Kandivali in Mumbai.

"A holiday will ensure everyone will be able to watch the event," he said in a pre-recorded video, as per PTI.

On Monday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai told reporters in Ayodhya that the consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly built temple will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the consecration ceremony.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to illuminate temples and structures in Mumbai with beautiful lights on January 22, on the day of Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration, symbolising a "Diwali celebration". On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and over 6,000 people are expected to attend the consecration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, stated a report in PTI.

He emphasised that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration fulfilled the objective of the late Balasaheb Thackeray and many Lord Ram devotees.

"The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22. I want to ask to the BMC commissioner to celebrate Diwali across Mumbai city. Let there be lots of decorative lighting on all the temples and buildings in Mumbai. All parts of Maharashtra should celebrate on January 22 with Diwali-like enthusiasm," the CM responded to a question during a press interaction during a cleanliness drive in the city.

CM Shinde commended PM Modi for making the dream of constructing the Ram temple a reality, emphasising the Prime Minister's dedication to fulfilling pledges in a variety of industries. He praised PM Modi for fulfilling millions of people's dreams and honouring Balasaheb Thackeray's wish for a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Modiji made the dream (of building the Ram temple) into a reality. What PM Modi speaks, he ensures to make it a reality. Be it the Railways or airports, he implements his promises. Everyone accepts Modi's guarantees," CM Shinde told PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

