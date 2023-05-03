The woman recently approached the Antop Hill Police station with the complaint

Representative Image

Listen to this article Rape case registered against ex-corporator in Mumbai x 00:00

A case has been registered against a former Shiv Sena corporator for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her.

The woman recently approached the Antop Hill Police station with the complaint, an official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Five held for extorting money online while posing as policemen

The accused raped her after promising to marry her in February 2022 and when she became pregnant, gave her abortion pills instead of taking her to a doctor, she alleged.

The accused also threatened to kill her family members, she stated in the FIR.

Probe is underway though no arrest has been made, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.