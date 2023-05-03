Breaking News
Rape case registered against ex-corporator in Mumbai

Updated on: 03 May,2023 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The woman recently approached the Antop Hill Police station with the complaint

Rape case registered against ex-corporator in Mumbai

Rape case registered against ex-corporator in Mumbai
A case has been registered against a former Shiv Sena corporator for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her.


The woman recently approached the Antop Hill Police station with the complaint, an official said.



The accused raped her after promising to marry her in February 2022 and when she became pregnant, gave her abortion pills instead of taking her to a doctor, she alleged.

The accused also threatened to kill her family members, she stated in the FIR.

Probe is underway though no arrest has been made, the official said.

