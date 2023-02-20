Raut destroying Uddhav, will face cases for remarks against CM, says Shinde's aide

Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, also said police cases were being filed against Raut for an alleged derogatory and inappropriate term used by the latter while describing Shinde

An aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was doing "good work of destroying Uddhav Thackeray".

Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, also said police cases were being filed against Raut for an alleged derogatory and inappropriate term used by the latter while describing Shinde.

"Sanjay Raut is doing a good job of destroying Uddhav Thackeray. His work is slowly and steadily helping us. We wish him good luck," he told reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

The language used by Raut against Shinde during the former's media interactions should have been controlled by someone.

"Now, our supporters have started filing complaints against Raut for his derogatory remarks made on Sunday. This will teach him a lesson on how to speak in public," Gogawale said.

Earlier in the day, Nashik Police registered a case against Raut for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said on Monday.

Shinde faction officer-bearer Yogesh Beldar lodged a complaint at Panchavati police station here late Sunday night, alleging that during an interaction with a TV channel, Raut used derogatory words against CM Shinde and maligned his image, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Raut under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (defamation), the official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Pune on Saturday, said those who chose to "lick the soles" of people with opposite ideologies have found which side truth was on after the Election Commission declared the faction headed by CM Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and gave it the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

When asked about Shah's remark, Rajya Sabha member Raut on Sunday said, "What is the present chief minister licking? Maharashtra doesn't give importance to what Shah says."

Raut in a tweet on Sunday also claimed that a "deal of Rs 2000 crore" has taken place so far to "purchase" the Shiv Sena party name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol, a charge dismissed by the Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

