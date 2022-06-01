Ready in 17 days, temporary Dharavi bridge opens today

BMC officials say the work on the permanent bridge, crucial connectivity between Mahim station and Dharavi, will begin post-monsoon

The temporary Dharavi bridge is meant only for light vehicles

A temporary bridge was constructed over the Dadar-Dharavi nullah in a record 17 days, civic officials said on Tuesday. It will be opened for light vehicles today, and the work on building a permanent structure will begin after the monsoon.

The bridge, which is important for the connectivity between Mahim station and Dharavi, was closed for traffic a few years ago, after a portion of the culvert bridge collapsed. The closure caused traffic jams in the area, following which the BMC decided on a temporary fix.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the local MLA, held a meeting with the BMC officials and requested an immediate resolution to the traffic woes. Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu visited the site and instructed the bridges department to construct a temporary structure for light motor vehicles before the monsoon.

