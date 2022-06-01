Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ready in 17 days, temporary Dharavi bridge opens today

Ready in 17 days, temporary Dharavi bridge opens today

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

BMC officials say the work on the permanent bridge, crucial connectivity between Mahim station and Dharavi, will begin post-monsoon

Ready in 17 days, temporary Dharavi bridge opens today

The temporary Dharavi bridge is meant only for light vehicles


A temporary bridge was constructed over the Dadar-Dharavi nullah in a record 17 days, civic officials said on Tuesday. It will be opened for light vehicles today, and the work on building a permanent structure will begin after the monsoon.  

The bridge, which is important for the connectivity between Mahim station and Dharavi, was closed for traffic a few years ago, after a portion of the culvert bridge collapsed. The closure caused traffic jams in the area, following which the BMC decided on a temporary fix.  




Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the local MLA, held a meeting with the BMC officials and requested an immediate resolution to the traffic woes. Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu visited the site and instructed the bridges department to construct a temporary structure for light motor vehicles before the monsoon.  


Show full article

dadar dharavi mumbai monsoon mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK