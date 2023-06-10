Ready to quit for sake of Sena-BJP alliance, says Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde

Amid strain between the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party in Kalyan Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, local MP Shrikant Shinde on Friday said he was ready to resign for the sake of the alliance

Amid strain between the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party in Kalyan Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, local MP Shrikant Shinde on Friday said he was ready to resign for the sake of the alliance.

In a statement, Shinde, who is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said he wanted that the Sena-BJP form government (as part of the NDA) again at the Centre in 2024.

"Some leaders from Dombivli are trying to create obstacles for the alliance for their selfish politics. I have no desire for any post. I will back whichever candidate the senior leadership of the BJP-Sena decides," he said.

Shinde has been representing Kalyan constituency near Mumbai since 2014.

