Breaking News
Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions
Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success
Mumbai: Model booked for blackmailing SoBo woman with private videos taken on spy cam
MVA protest morcha: We will not tolerate insult of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Redevelopment of dangerous buildings in Ulhasnagar approved says CM Eknath Shinde

Redevelopment of dangerous buildings in Ulhasnagar approved, says CM Eknath Shinde

Updated on: 18 December,2022 09:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

"The cabinet has today taken a decision about Ulhasnagar where lakhs of people were living in dangerous conditions. The cabinet has decided for redevelopment of Ulhasnagar," CM Shinde said.

Redevelopment of dangerous buildings in Ulhasnagar approved, says CM Eknath Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde.


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the cabinet has approved redevelopment of dangerous buildings in Ulhasnagar, a satellite town of Mumbai.


Ulhasnagar is a municipal corporation in Thane district and is home to several lakh people, many of who came there post Partition from Sindh. The township has also been in the news over the years for rampant illegal construction.



"The cabinet has today taken a decision about Ulhasnagar where lakhs of people were living in dangerous conditions. The cabinet has decided for redevelopment of Ulhasnagar," Shinde added.


Also read: Fadnavis should become CM as long as I am state BJP chief, says Chandrashekhar Bawankule

The move has paved the way for redevelopment of thousands of dangerous illegal buildings.

Shinde was also the guardian minister of Thane in the Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray governments between 2014 and 2022. His son Shrikant Shinde is Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan, which includes Ulhasnagar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway will reduce travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra news mumbai Eknath Shinde mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK