Rejig on MahaRERA website will kill all transparency: Experts

Lawyers, chartered accountants say orders were earlier listed project-wise helping flat buyers make an informed choice before putting their life’s savings; the feature is now gone

This is a pro-builder move, said Advocate Vinod Sampat, founder and president of Flat Users Residents Welfare Association

Thousands of orders by MahaRERA have been missing from the website of the housing regulator for the past few days, practising lawyers and CAs have alleged. Until recently, they said, the orders, listed project-wise, were easily accessible on the same page. MahaRERA said the portal has been made more user friendly and all the orders are available on it.

CA Ramesh Prabhu, Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MahaSEWA), said, “By removing the system of tagging complaints to a registered project certainly is against the following provisions of RERA – (1) to bring transparency in rulings of RERA, (2) to provide litigation against the project which will help the prospective buyers to take an informed decision on the booking of apartments by going through the complaints filed and (3) To comply with provisions of section 4 of RERA to upload the litigation against the project…”

As of date, MahaRERA has registered 17,960 complaints of which 17,079 complaints are against registered projects and 881 are against un-registered projects. A total of 12,098 orders, including 11,299 for registered projects, have been passed.

Show full article