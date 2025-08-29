Addressing shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said, “Reliance delivered record consolidated revenue of Rs 10.71 lakh crore (125.3 billion dollars) in FY25, despite multiple challenges”

Reliance becomes first Indian company to cross 125 billion dollars in annual revenue

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, has scripted history by becoming the first Indian company to cross 125 billion dollars (Rs 10,71,174 crore) in annual revenue in FY25.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 1.83 lakh crore (21.5 billion dollars) and a net profit of Rs 81,309 crore (9.5 billion dollars). Reliance’s exports stood at Rs 2.83 lakh crore (33.2 billion dollars ), accounting for 7.6 per cent of India’s total merchandise exports.

Over the past three years, RIL has cumulatively invested Rs 5.6 lakh crore ($65.5 billion). It also remained the single-largest contributor to the national exchequer, paying Rs 2.1 lakh crore (24.6 billion dollars) in FY25. In the past six years, Reliance’s contribution to the exchequer has crossed Rs 10 lakh crore (117 billion dollars).

On the social responsibility front, the company’s CSR spending rose to Rs 2,156 crore in FY25, with a cumulative outlay of over Rs 5,000 crore in the last three years.

Employment remained a key focus area, with Reliance’s workforce now standing at 6.8 lakh, expected to grow beyond 10 lakh in the coming years. “It gives me immense satisfaction to say that we rank among the most admired employers and largest job creators in India,” Ambani said.

Ambani emphasised that Reliance continues to lead across every growth parameter, revenue, profitability, exports, market value, investment, contribution to the exchequer and societal impact. “I am confident Reliance will keep breaking its own records in business performance next year and beyond,” he added.

Jio aims to launch IPO by first half of 2026, announces Mukesh Ambani at AGM

The much-anticipated AGM of Reliance Industries concluded on Friday. The Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced during the AGM that Jio will file for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO), with plans to list by the first half of 2026.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, said that it would, however, be subject to necessary approvals.

While addressing shareholders at the 48th AGM, Mukesh Ambani also described that Jio’s IPO filing will be a milestone that will showcase the company's ability to create value comparable to its global counterparts.