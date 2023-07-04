Relief for motorists as NHAI fixes potholes on Varsova bridge

NHAI takes action against contractor to ensure smooth commute along Mumbai-Ahmedabad stretch

Repair work carried out on the Varsova bridge

Motorists travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad via the newly constructed Varsova bridge, which passes over Vasai Creek, will no longer have to endure traffic jams as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) contractor has successfully filled the potholes on the bridge.

Speaking to mid-day, NHAI official Suhas Chitnis stated, “We have issued a notice to the contractor, Vijay M Mistry Construction Pvt Ltd and NG Project (JV). We instructed them to repair the potholes and uneven road surface on the bridge, and if they fail to do so, appropriate action will be taken as per the contract. On Monday, the contractor carried out the necessary repairs, making the road surface on the bridge smooth.”

This reporter travelled on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad stretch between Borivali and Manor on Sunday afternoon. While crossing the new Varsova bridge, it was observed that repair work had commenced, although the rainfall was causing some inconvenience to the workers involved.

The NHAI official also informed mid-day that they are addressing the potholes after the Varsova bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway (towards Naigon). Additionally, repairs will be conducted on the road leading to the Varsova bridge from the Ahmedabad side, ensuring that motorists do not face inconvenience or get stuck.

On June 29 and 30, mid-day published a report, highlighting the substandard work on the Varsova bridge and the subsequent patching up of potholes by NHAI after the report was published.

The story also mentioned the officials’ plan to conduct an analysis to determine the cause of the damage on the newly built road and take appropriate action against the contractor. Commuters, activists, and politicians have called for NHAI officials involved in the Rs 247-crore project to be held accountable as well.

Rs 247cr

The total cost of the project