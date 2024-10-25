CBI had challenged a Bombay High Court order that quashed the look out circulars issued against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, October 25, dismissed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea challenging a Bombay High Court (HC) order that quashed the look out circulars (LOC) issued against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, news agency PTI reported.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan termed the plea of probe agency as "frivolous" while trashing it.

The Bombay HC had on February 22 quashed the LOCs issued against Chakraborty and her brother Showik and their parents, Indrajit and Sandhya. The LOCs were issued against them in 2020.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

While the Mumbai Police registered an accidental death report and started a probe into the case, Rajput's father had in July 2020 lodged a complaint with the Bihar Police, alleging the actor's purported girlfriend Chakraborty and her family members had abetted his suicide.

The case was later transferred to CBI, which has been investigating it.

In 2020, both Chakraborty and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case related to Rajput but were granted bail later.

