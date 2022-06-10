Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Remarks against Prophet: Situation across Maharashtra under control, says Home minister Dilip Walse Patil

Remarks against Prophet: Situation across Maharashtra under control, says Home minister Dilip Walse Patil

Updated on: 10 June,2022 06:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Patil said the protests passed off peacefully as police handled the situation well. Nobody should offend other people's faith

Remarks against Prophet: Situation across Maharashtra under control, says Home minister Dilip Walse Patil

Dilip Walse Patil. File Pic


Members of the Muslim community staged protests in several cities of Maharashtra demanding action against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Jindal for their alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere during the protests, police said. The protests were staged by various organizations following the Friday prayers after 3 pm, a police official said.




In Panvel city in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, at least 3,000 protesters including around 1,000 women took out a protest march, seeking the arrest of Sharma and Jindal. A delegation submitted a memorandum to Panvel tehsildar and the protest was over peacefully by 4 pm, said a local police official. A protest was also held at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi, where a delegation submitted their demands to the Vashi Police Station, he said. Similar protest gatherings or marches were also held in Thane, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Pune districts. Everywhere, protestors shouted slogans and demanded registration of FIRs and arrest of Sharma and Jindal, police said.


Show full article

Nupur Sharma maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK