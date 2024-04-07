Remembering the 1944 Bombay explosion ahead of its anniversary in 2024

The Bombay Explosion occurred on April 14, 1944, at the Victoria Dock in Bombay (now Mumbai). During the period, the city was an important hub for maritime trade.

The Bombay Explosion, which occurred in 1944 while Bombay was still under British authority, shook the city to its very core. This catastrophic catastrophe occurred during World War II, leaving an indelible mark on the city and its residents.

On that fatal day, the SS Fort Stikine, a freighter ship transporting explosives, caught fire while parked at Victoria Dock. The ship was filled with ammunition, torpedoes, and high explosives intended for the British troops in Europe.

The fire swiftly spread inside the ship, causing a series of explosions that shook the dockyard and nearby communities. The blasts were extremely powerful, resulting in extensive destruction and devastation. Buildings around the dockyard collapsed, and fires raged unchecked, adding to the chaos and carnage.

The effects of the Bombay Explosion were felt far and wide. The blasts smashed windows, damaged buildings, and scattered debris around the city. Hundreds of individuals died instantly, while thousands more were injured, many critically. The blast's shockwave was so powerful that it could be felt several miles away from the epicentre.

The severity of the accident overwhelmed emergency personnel, while widespread devastation and fires impeded rescue efforts. Civilians, military personnel, and volunteers worked frantically to find survivors and help the injured.

The aftermath of the Bombay explosion was marked by sadness, trauma, and mourning. Families were ripped apart, homes ruined, and livelihoods lost in an instant. The city went into sorrow as it wrestled with the depth of the catastrophe.

Following the catastrophe, concerns were raised concerning the safety practices and handling of dangerous items at the ports. An investigation was initiated to identify the cause of the explosion and who was responsible for the loss of life and damage.