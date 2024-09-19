The camp will be held from 9 am to 2 pm on the premises of Icchapurti Ganesh Mandir Complex in Shyam Nagar on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road at Jogeshwari (East)

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar has organised the camp for residents of North West Lok Sabha constituency.

Shiv Sena, under the guidance of its Member of Parliament (MP) Ravindra Waikar, has organised a free mega health camp on Sunday, September 22. The camp is being organised by the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency MP with the help of the municipal corporation to ensure that all the patients can timely treatment.

Waikar organises an annual health camp for the residents of his constituency.

For Sunday's camp, attempts are being made to provide free medicines, treatment and doctors' consultation on various diseases to residents. Wheelchairs, neck belts, walkers, knee pads, support sticks and free medicines will be distributed to the persons with disabilities of the Lok Sabha constituency. The camp will cover general health, as well as eye, ear, nose and throat, gynaecology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and paediatrics. Ayurvedic and homeopathic treatment will also be included during the camp.

Doctors from various hospitals of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as well as Rotary Clubs and voluntary organisations will participate in the camp. The Shiv Sena has appealed to the citizens of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency to take advantage of this camp.