Resignations in Maharashtra Backward Class Commission due to govt pressure: Opposition

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday alleged that members of the state Backward Class Commission were being forced to resign

He informed the House that its chairman justice Anand Nirgude (retired) has also stepped down from the post, newswire PTI reported. But a minister claimed that neither Nirgude nor any members of the commission said they resigned under pressure.

Wadettiwar, a senior Congress leader, raised the issue as a point of order in the lower House of the state legislature during its ongoing winter session.

"Former judge Anand Nirgude, who was working as the chairperson of the state Backward Class Commission, resigned on December 4 and the government accepted it on December 9. As many as four others have resigned from their posts (as commission members) because, among other things, they were intimidated and threatened that show-cause notices would be issued."

Members of the Maharashtra State commission for backward classes are being pressurised, hence they are stepping down from their posts, he alleged.

Responding to it, state minister Shambhuraj Desai said, "Neither Nirgude nor any other member has anywhere said that they were under pressure to step down. I will seek detailed information about it. The information will be tabled before the House."

Meanwhile, Leaders of the opposition parties staged an agitation against the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, alleging that “the health services in the state were on ventilator support”.

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, constituting the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction and Congress, raised slogans against Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant and his department.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat gathered on the steps outside the Vidhan Bhavan wearing white coats, carrying stethoscopes and a stretcher.

Speaking to reporters, Danve said the health services in the state have deteriorated, with several deaths reported in the government hospitals of Nagpur, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Kalwa in Thane district.

“The health services in Maharashtra are on ventilator support,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

He further claimed that there was a shortage of medicines in state-run hospitals and accused the government of being unable to provide proper healthcare to patients.

At least 31 patients, including infants, died at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in September, while the death of 18 patients was recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between October 2 and 3.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane reported deaths of 18 deaths in 24 hours in August. (With inputs from agencies)