Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
2 LeT terrorists, involved in Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat's murder, killed: Police
Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Resort 'at centre of ED probe' does not belong to him, claims Maharashtra minister Anil Parab

Resort 'at centre of ED probe' does not belong to him, claims Maharashtra minister Anil Parab

Updated on: 27 May,2022 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The probe agency has filed a fresh case against the minister and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Parab's role was already being probed by the ED in another money laundering case registered against former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh

Resort 'at centre of ED probe' does not belong to him, claims Maharashtra minister Anil Parab

Anil Parab. File Pic


Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab, whose properties were raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, claimed that the Dapoli resort which was at the centre of the central agency's probe did not belong to him. He responded to all the queries of ED officials and would continue to do so in the future, said the Shiv Sena leader who is considered close to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Talking to reporters after ED officials left his official residence around 7.30 pm, Parab said the agency raided his official and private residences and also the premises of some people linked to him. “There was a buzz that there will be ED action. The raids were about the Sai resort at Dapoli (in coastal Ratnagiri district), which I have been saying is owned by Sadanand Kadam. He has furnished all the details in the court and even to the Income Tax department,” the minister said.




This sea-facing resort was not yet functional, yet the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest registered a case at Dapoli police station against the owner, alleging that sewage water from the property was being released into the sea, he said. “The ED considered it as a predicated offence, and raids were conducted on me,” Parab added. The ED's action was part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone norms in the construction of the Dapoli resort, officials said earlier in the day.


Show full article

shiv sena uddhav thackeray income tax department pune mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK